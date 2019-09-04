Office Depot (ODP) Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Position by $323,250; Neville Rodie & Shaw Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40 million, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 5.31M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 21,046 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,390 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 34,278 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc invested 0.08% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 13,893 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Ajo Lp invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 1.53M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 793,055 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 1.58 million shares. Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 27,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 0% or 565 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 3,895 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 22,482 are owned by Montag A Incorporated. New York-based Harvest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 705 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,034 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ntv Asset stated it has 6,774 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cap Management Va has 786 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Courage Miller Partners invested in 814 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,898 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.78% or 26.28M shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 587 shares. Money Limited Liability Company reported 571 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci Investments owns 58,058 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

