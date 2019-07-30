Office Depot (ODP) Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Its Stake by $323,250 as Shares Declined; Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Holder Foundry Partners Has Raised Holding

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.955. About 4.14M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 40,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 209,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 38,103 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M; 16/04/2018 – Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 18,310 shares to 98,638 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) by 142,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,583 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Trust accumulated 1,442 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 21,416 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 28,181 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 6,251 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) or 17,019 shares. Meeder Asset owns 1,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 54,812 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 37,339 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 13,655 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 157,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 308,766 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited has 68,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 16,601 shares. 25,169 were reported by Citigroup Inc.

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sykes Ranks #1 for Vision & Go-to-Market Strategy in HFS Research Front Office Customer Engagement Operations Report – Business Wire” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (SYKE) CEO Chuck Sykes on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Completes Acquisition of Certain Assets of a Global 2000 Telecommunications Services Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on June 01, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:SYKE) 5.9% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Office Depot Partners With Alibaba To Empower Small Businesses Online – Benzinga” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Alibaba and Office Depot Are Forging an Alliance – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot: 3Q18 Results May Have Proved Me Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.