Office Depot (ODP) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.98 Million; As Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Position by $5.82 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,158 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 815,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.69M, up from 783,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $214.55. About 91,560 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc analyzed 1.33M shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 36.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.18 million, down from 38.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $700.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.0316 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2816. About 791,396 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 108,458 shares to 462,837 shares, valued at $84.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,767 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,093 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap has 45 shares. 4,050 are owned by Bridges Mngmt. Wetherby Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 4,304 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.21% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 470,434 shares. Colony Gru Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). D E Shaw Com owns 134,992 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 21,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,272 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 17,995 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 133,819 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,029 shares. American Intl Gp Inc stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,910 shares to 153,018 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 16,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.64% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 12.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 0.93% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Paloma Management Com accumulated 17,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Synovus Fincl holds 3,225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0.01% or 13.12 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 0.02% or 5.99 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.07% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Aristotle Fund Ltd Partnership reported 3.20M shares or 58.27% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.06% or 1.35M shares. First Advsr LP has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moody Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).