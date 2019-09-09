Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Position; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $331,452

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29M market cap company. The stock increased 6.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 8.90 million shares traded or 71.53% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 826,235 were reported by Bb&T Securities Llc. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 40,521 shares in its portfolio. First Fin Savings Bank holds 1.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 88,541 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 63,356 are owned by Sand Hill. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 61,882 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Inc holds 1.41% or 60,572 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,964 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nadler Fincl holds 13,102 shares. Sterneck holds 0.29% or 4,141 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 498,333 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.89% or 35,758 shares. Lazard Asset invested in 582,387 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 424,493 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 58.34M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 79.78M shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 38,982 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 529,078 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 150 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 10,290 shares. 87,694 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 1.15M shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 4.08M are owned by Ameriprise. Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 871,050 shares. Aqr Llc invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).