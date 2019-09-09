Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Cut Stake; Brighton Jones Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.67M market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.585. About 7.12M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $358.93. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus accumulated 40,001 shares. 90,780 were accumulated by Wesbanco Financial Bank. Twin has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluefin Trading Lc has 1,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Limited. Moreover, First Western Management has 4.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jennison Associate Lc reported 7.38M shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 0.59% or 40,000 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 1,582 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.22% or 63,309 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,393 are held by Secor Cap Advisors L P. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,800 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,476 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $65.42M for 2.83 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.