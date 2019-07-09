Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Cut Stake as Share Value Declined; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding Lifted by Tegean Capital Management Llc

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 738,581 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 5.00M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Svcs stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 121,490 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pggm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.24% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 268,030 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 403 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ima Wealth has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 78 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 2.02M shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 56,806 are held by Hsbc Holding Plc. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated owns 109,800 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 264,881 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). British Columbia Investment holds 19,000 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steady AerCap Continues To Offer Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “David Einhorn Buys Teekay LNG Partners, Boosts Energy Holdings in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 173,739 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 181,597 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com has 589,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 61,829 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 17,000 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 3.72 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 505,495 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Limited owns 22.40 million shares. Cipher LP accumulated 0.03% or 110,716 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership owns 317,653 shares.