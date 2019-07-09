Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Reaches $2.16 After 6.00% Down Move; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 390% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 2,457 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 3,087 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 630 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $42.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $460.12. About 154,552 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.62M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8BThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.18B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $2.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ODP worth $70.80 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group invested in 541,174 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 7.96 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 5.99M shares. 79.78M are owned by Blackrock. 34,278 were reported by Zacks Inv. Atlanta Mgmt L L C stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 905,226 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com accumulated 102,870 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 376,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 66,397 shares. 377,293 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 42,590 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Llc accumulated 36.97M shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot, Inc. Announces Mick Slattery as President of CompuCom – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the shares of ODP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Among 11 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 21 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $475 target in Monday, January 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd holds 5,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 6,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Griffin Asset Inc reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). S R Schill & Assocs reported 500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 17,207 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Management Llc has 2.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 34,457 shares. North American Corp holds 1,265 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Scharf Investments Limited holds 153,176 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. 408,061 are held by Winslow Cap Lc. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.47% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Victory Mngmt owns 9,682 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp reported 139,949 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,722 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 7,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,583 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) stake by 17,270 shares to 40,929 valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 5,867 shares and now owns 40,734 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) was reduced too.