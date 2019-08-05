The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.68 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.77 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $966.91 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $1.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.35 million less. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 7.27M shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) had a decrease of 0.61% in short interest. HOKCF’s SI was 32.00 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.61% from 32.20M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 106682 days are for HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)’s short sellers to cover HOKCF’s short positions. It closed at $2.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the shares of ODP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,011 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Fund L P has 58.27% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 3.20 million shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 8,650 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 3.72M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 95 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc owns 16,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 27,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Investment Lp has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 529,078 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 1.21 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 55,791 shares. Citigroup holds 891,002 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Street has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $966.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

