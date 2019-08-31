Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Comparison side by side

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 2 0.07 N/A 0.13 15.81 TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Office Depot Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that Office Depot Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, TravelCenters of America LLC has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Office Depot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, TravelCenters of America LLC which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Office Depot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Office Depot Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Office Depot Inc. is $4.25, with potential upside of 226.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Office Depot Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year Office Depot Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.