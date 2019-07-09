Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.13 16.67 Murphy USA Inc. 81 0.23 N/A 5.51 15.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Murphy USA Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Office Depot Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Office Depot Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Murphy USA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Office Depot Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Office Depot Inc. is 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.45 beta. From a competition point of view, Murphy USA Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Office Depot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Murphy USA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Office Depot Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Office Depot Inc. is $3.67, with potential upside of 73.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Office Depot Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.4% of Murphy USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Office Depot Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67% Murphy USA Inc. -2.27% -0.08% 11.86% 5.29% 22.34% 9.67%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend while Murphy USA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Murphy USA Inc. beats Office Depot Inc.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.