Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Contrasting side by side

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 3 0.11 N/A 0.13 16.67 KAR Auction Services Inc. 20 0.87 N/A 2.34 23.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KAR Auction Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Office Depot Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Office Depot Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Office Depot Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Office Depot Inc. has a 2.45 beta, while its volatility is 145.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Office Depot Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival KAR Auction Services Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. KAR Auction Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Office Depot Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Office Depot Inc.’s average target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 73.11%. KAR Auction Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59 average target price and a 133.66% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KAR Auction Services Inc. seems more appealing than Office Depot Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Office Depot Inc. and KAR Auction Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 0%. 1.3% are Office Depot Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67% KAR Auction Services Inc. -0.29% 0.37% 0.93% -3.87% 1.46% 13.89%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend while KAR Auction Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KAR Auction Services Inc. beats Office Depot Inc. on 13 of the 12 factors.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.