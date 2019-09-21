Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Specialty Retail Other company, Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Office Depot Inc. has 93.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Office Depot Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Office Depot Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 1.10% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Office Depot Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. N/A 2 15.81 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Office Depot Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Office Depot Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Office Depot Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.93 2.50

$4 is the average target price of Office Depot Inc., with a potential upside of 145.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of 70.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Office Depot Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. has -20.93% weaker performance while Office Depot Inc.’s competitors have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Office Depot Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Office Depot Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Office Depot Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that Office Depot Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Office Depot Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Office Depot Inc.’s peers beat Office Depot Inc.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.