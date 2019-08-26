Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Retail Other company, Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Office Depot Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Office Depot Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.30% 1.10% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Office Depot Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. N/A 2 15.81 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Office Depot Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Office Depot Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

Office Depot Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 179.09%. The potential upside of the rivals is 52.54%. Based on the results shown earlier, Office Depot Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Office Depot Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend while Office Depot Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Office Depot Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Office Depot Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Office Depot Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.3 shows that Office Depot Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Office Depot Inc.’s peers are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Office Depot Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Office Depot Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.