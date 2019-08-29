Office Depot Inc. (ODP) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Comparison side by side

Both Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Depot Inc. 2 0.06 N/A 0.13 15.81 Five Below Inc. 125 4.07 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Five Below Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Office Depot Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Office Depot Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Office Depot Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.3 beta indicates that Office Depot Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Five Below Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Office Depot Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Five Below Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Five Below Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Office Depot Inc. and Five Below Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Depot Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Below Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

$4.25 is Office Depot Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 232.03%. Meanwhile, Five Below Inc.’s consensus target price is $137.18, while its potential upside is 15.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Office Depot Inc. looks more robust than Five Below Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Office Depot Inc. and Five Below Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Office Depot Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Five Below Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend while Five Below Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats Office Depot Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.