Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Cnx Resources (CNX) Shorts Lowered By 3.37%

Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. CNX’s SI was 29.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 30.23 million shares previously. With 4.51M avg volume, 7 days are for Cnx Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s short sellers to cover CNX’s short positions. The SI to Cnx Resources Corporation’s float is 14.88%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 2.93 million shares traded. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has declined 48.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CNX News: 27/04/2018 – CNX PRELIM 1Q REV. $471M-$521M INCL CNXM 3RD PARTY,EST. $395.8M; 03/05/2018 – CNX Midstream Partners Amends Gas Gathering Agreements With HG Energy and CNX; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CNXM’s new notes B3 with stable outlook; 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 08/03/2018 – CNX RESOURCES CORP – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON MARCH 8, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cnx Resources’ New Notes B3; Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Further re CNX Gas Asset Acquisition completion; 06/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Closes on Appalachian Oil and Gas Assets from CNX Gas Company LLC; 27/04/2018 – CNX Resources Sees 1Q Net $518M-Net $573M; 03/04/2018 – DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC – COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN APPALACHIAN OIL AND GAS ASSETS FROM CNX GAS COMPANY LLC

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.14 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $76.49M giving it 2.99 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.675. About 6.21M shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering

Since May 29, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 Clarkson J. Palmer bought $139,600 worth of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) or 20,000 shares. LANIGAN BERNARD JR also bought $1.50M worth of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) on Wednesday, May 29.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production , and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. It has a 4.67 P/E ratio. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

More notable recent CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CNX Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:CNX) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CNX Resources: Attractive Exposure To Gas Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Twst.com published: “CNX Resources Corporation: CNX Resources Corporation and CNX Midstream Partners LP Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – The Wall Street Transcript” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), The Stock That Tanked 79% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $915.18 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.