Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 515.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company acquired 61,325 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)'s stock rose 22.21%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 73,221 shares with $8.13M value, up from 11,896 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $253.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 3.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. ODP's profit would be $25.77M giving it 10.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.'s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 1.00 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors holds 8,844 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 276,004 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Bokf Na holds 182,981 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 71,697 shares. Benedict holds 7,305 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 39,411 shares. Fort LP owns 32,731 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,753 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 47,461 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.7% or 1.20M shares. Ally Financial reported 55,000 shares stake. North Amer stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 350,601 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 51,148 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.06% or 59,110 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha" published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24.

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) stake by 3,316 shares to 12,369 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,481 shares and now owns 197,586 shares. Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. UBS maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Sell” rating and $2.5 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq" published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Office Depot appoints new president of CompuCom – South Florida Business Journal" on June 24, 2019.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.