Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $200.83’s average target is 5.62% above currents $190.15 stock price. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. See ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $27.31M giving it 8.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 7.27M shares traded or 39.53% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $966.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $966.91 million. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Down More Than 20% in a Month: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot has $4.5 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 107.34% above currents $1.77 stock price. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. Shares for $601,060 were sold by THURK MICHAEL on Monday, February 11.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.44 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 38.71 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

The stock decreased 2.66% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.15. About 931,695 shares traded or 141.53% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Ansys – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Announces Record Q2 Financial Results Including Double-Digit Growth in Revenue, EPS and ACV – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.