Office Depot Com Stk (ODP) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Increased Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $495,936 as Stock Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc Com Stk (ODP) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 225,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 126,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261,000, down from 351,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 2.99M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.26 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $76.49M for 2.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9,179 shares to 12,640 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN).

