Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.91 N/A -0.60 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 197.61 N/A 0.21 15.88

In table 1 we can see Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares and 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was more bullish than Spherix Incorporated.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.