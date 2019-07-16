Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 14.68 N/A -0.60 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 1.17 N/A 1.24 27.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4%

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 187.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.87 beta. Competitively, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.75, with potential upside of 36.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 0% respectively. 4.5% are Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65% Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. had bullish trend while Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.