Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 12.35 N/A -0.52 0.00 TransUnion 70 6.32 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TransUnion has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, TransUnion has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and TransUnion are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively TransUnion has an average target price of $84.33, with potential upside of 0.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has stronger performance than TransUnion

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors TransUnion beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.