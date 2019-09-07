Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Contrasting side by side

Both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 12.44 N/A -0.52 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95

Demonstrates Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. Its rival Shutterstock Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Shutterstock Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was more bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.