Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.40% -130.20% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

The rivals have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s rivals are 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.