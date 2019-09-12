Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparing side by side

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 5 12.57 N/A -0.52 0.00 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.24 N/A 1.44 5.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s current beta is 2.85 and it happens to be 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Asta Funding Inc.’s -0.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 14.6% respectively. About 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has weaker performance than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

Asta Funding Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.