Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Moves On Empire Asset Management Initiation with $10.0000 Target; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its General Dynamics (GD) Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 78.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 40,300 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 10,837 shares with $1.83M value, down from 51,137 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $53.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 583,558 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT

Stock research analysts at Empire Asset Management has Sell rating on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT). The firm began coverage in a research report shared with investors and clients on Tuesday, 27 August. Empire Asset Management’s PT means downside of -70.53% from the company’s last price.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 5.51% above currents $184.65 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Monday, May 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $20400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Maryland-based Macroview Inv Ltd has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.17% or 11,000 shares. Somerset Trust holds 13,039 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 16.94 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,124 shares. Old Natl National Bank In holds 27,048 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 48,152 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,307 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 1,293 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.01% stake. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc holds 8,320 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Narwhal invested in 36,040 shares or 1.33% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity. On Friday, August 9 Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 159 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.09 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 35,001 shares to 100,427 valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) stake by 137,500 shares and now owns 412,500 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer . It currently has negative earnings. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

