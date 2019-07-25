Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 21.06 N/A -0.89 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 549.10% and its average price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.