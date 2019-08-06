Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Since Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 44.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.