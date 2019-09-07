Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Since Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential downside is -67.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential 16.21% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that REGENXBIO Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.