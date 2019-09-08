Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 21.37 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a -67.04% downside potential. On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential upside is 16.21% and its consensus target price is $37. The results provided earlier shows that REGENXBIO Inc. appears more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 89.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.