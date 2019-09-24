Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 486.51 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -64.55% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $10. Competitively the consensus price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, which is potential 89.41% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.