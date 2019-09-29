Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

This is a contrast between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,342,019.54% -78% -68.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 281,720,430.11% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a -61.23% downside potential and an average target price of $10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 68.5% respectively. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.