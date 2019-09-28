Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.20 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 44,874,274.66% -78% -68.4% Personalis Inc. 118,407,679.28% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -61.23% at a $10 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Personalis Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.