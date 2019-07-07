Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.