Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -67.74%. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 426.32% and its consensus target price is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 59.8%. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.