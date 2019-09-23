Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

We are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10, and a -64.55% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 3.06%. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.