Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Since Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,094.92% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.