Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,190.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.