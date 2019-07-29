Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is a contrast between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 189.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 32.5%. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.