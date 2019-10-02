Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,777,193.56% -78% -68.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 408,767,591.66% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -59.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.