Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We are contrasting Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.