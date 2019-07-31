Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 20.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.