Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 203.77 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19.4, which is potential -8.14% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 96.1%. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.