Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 64.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.