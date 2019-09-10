Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential downside is -67.39%. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 216.46%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 50.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.