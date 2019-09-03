Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.90 N/A -1.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10, and a -66.31% downside potential. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 8.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cytokinetics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.