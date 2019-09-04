Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

We will be comparing the differences between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -64.71% at a $10 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 376.19% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 25.1%. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.