Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 31.17 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 8.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.