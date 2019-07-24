Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. 2.4% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Celyad SA on 4 of the 6 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.