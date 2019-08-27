Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.