Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 13.93M -4.46 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,777,193.56% -78% -68.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,587,704,301.44% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -59.20%. Competitively the consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 422.39% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 98.7% respectively. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.